Nani starrer V to release on Amazon Prime Video

V stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

Nani starrer V is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. The makers of the Telugu action thriller made the announcement today through social media handles. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala.

V producer Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, “The hunt is on! ✌ #VOnPrime Sept 5, on @PrimeVideoIN @NameisNani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mokris_1772 #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @ItsAmitTrivedi @MusicThaman @pgvinda #MarthandKVenkatesh”

This comes a day after the Telugu star shared a video hinting at the film going for a digital release, but focusing on how the viewers will no more have to worry about watching it once in cinema halls. They can watch it again and again by bringing “theater at their homes.” Fans were quick to guess that it can happen only on OTT.

Nani had in June posted a throwback click from the first day shoot of V, sharing that he was awaiting its release.

V is Nani’s 25th film. It will also be the first time the actor will be seen portraying a negative role. The film was previously slated for a March release. But it got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

