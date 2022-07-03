Nani film Ante Sundaraniki gets OTT release

After entertaining audience at theaters, Nani’s family entertainer Ante Sundaraniki is all set to enter the OTT space after a month of its theatrical release. The film is set to release on Netflix. It will start streaming on the platform from July 10 onwards. The film tells the story of Sundar and Leela, an interfaith couple who try to convince their parents for their marriage through a string of lies. The film released on theater on June 10. Apart from Nani, who played Sundar, Ante Sundaraniki starred Nazriya Fahadh in the lead role. She played the character of Leela in the film, which marked her Tollywood debut.

Sharing a poster on the Instagram, Netflix India wrote, “You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundara and Leela. Save the date! Ante Sundaraniki is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.”

Ante Sundaraniki opened to good reviews. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 80 crore at the box office. Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com gave the film four stars in his review. “Ante Sundaraniki is snappy, fast-paced and a lot of fun. Writer-director Vivek Athreya infuses this comedy with the energy of a thriller. The hilarious movie reminded me of the irreverent comedy style that was invented and perfected by iconic comic and screenplay writer Crazy Mohan. The confusions, conflict, drama and humour stem from lies and those lies need more ridiculous lies and those lies ask for more outrageous lies to cover up one simple truth. Nani effortlessly fits into the role of a rebellious man, who comes up with masterful lies as easy as he breathes. Nazriya Fahadh’s screen presence adds a lot to the appeal of the movie,” a part of the review read.

In an interaction, Nani called Ante Sundaraniki “a one of a kind” film. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki stars also Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, N Alagan Perumal, Harshavardhan, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others.