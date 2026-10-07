Nani confirms Chiranjeevi-Srikanth Odela film is not happening anytime soon

Actor Nani has confirmed that the highly anticipated collaboration between actor Chiranjeevi and director Srikanth Odela, tentatively referred to as Chiru-Odela, is nowhere close to going on floors.

Speaking in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter India, Nani said, “The Chiranjeevi’s project with Srikanth may take time. The Paradise stretched well beyond what we had originally planned. In an ideal scenario, the Chiranjeevi sir film should have been close to wrapping its shoot by now. But Chiranjeevi has a few committed films that he needs to complete first. As things stand, we haven’t sat down and had a detailed discussion about the project yet.”

Why The Paradise caused the delay

The connection between The Paradise and the Chiranjeevi project is Srikanth Odela. The director, who made his debut with Dasara and followed it with The Paradise, is the filmmaker Chiranjeevi was expected to work with next.

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That timeline collapsed because The Paradise took significantly longer than planned. The film, which was one of the most ambitious Telugu productions of the year, involved extensive production design, multiple shooting schedules, complex action choreography by four different stunt teams and a post-production process that included VFX work and sound mixing challenges.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani had offered a deeper insight into how he envisions the Chiranjeevi-Odela collaboration. “When people start thinking that way, we stop understanding what made Chiranjeevi garu so relatable to generations,” Nani said. He then drew from his own childhood memories of watching Chiranjeevi in theatres. “In my childhood, when I walked into the theatre to watch Chiranjeevi on the screen, I could see him immediately transform into whatever role he was playing. He made us cry, he made us smile, and of course, there were exciting fights too. But what really makes him stand apart was the immense relatability.”

Nani also spoke about the personal significance of the project. “I think Srikanth’s brand of films with Chiranjeevi garu at the centre will be a great combination,” he said. “There is no doubt that it is a proud moment for me as a filmmaker because I never thought Wall Poster Cinema would be able to do a film with Chiranjeevi or anyone of that stature. I am very happy, but I also understand that it is a huge responsibility.”

Also Read: Nani on bringing back ‘relatable Chiranjeevi’ with Srikanth Odela project: ‘We forgot why we loved Chiru garu’

About the film

The project was first announced on August 22, 2025, Chiranjeevi’s birthday, when Srikanth Odela took to X with an emotional note that read more like a fan’s confession than a filmmaker’s professional announcement. “You are my Demigod! When I took a picture with Chiranjeevi and showed it to my mother, she told me, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever seen you smile in a photograph.’ That is my definition of Chiranjeevi,” Odela wrote. He then made a promise that raised expectations significantly: “For a movie with Chiranjeevi now, there is no other option but to make it a masterpiece that will be remembered forever. I miss my Chiranjeevi on screen. I promise I will bring him back. I am making this movie for myself, and for every Chiranjeevi fan just like me. This film is ChiruOdela. It’s a blood promise.”

Nuv na Demi-God!

Chiranjeevi tho oka photo digi intlo Amma ku choopedithey – first time nuv photo lo navavdam choosthunna ra ani cheppindi. That is my definition of Chiranjeevi Em chesthadu ni Chiranjeevi ante:

Na laanti introvert gaaditho indra step cheyinchagaladu,

Cinema ticketlu konnukunevaditho cinema teeyinchagaldu, Ni yamma – Jeevithakaalam aade cinema ra Chiranjeevi. Ippudu Chiranjeevi tho cinema ante! Jeevithakalm gurthindipoyela teeyadam tappa inko option ledu. And finally! I miss my Chiranjeevi on screen. I promise I will bring him back! Na kosam nene teesthunna cinema idi. Na lanti prathi Chiranjeevi Abhimani kosam testhunna cinema #ChiruOdela. It’s a BLOOD PROMISE. Happy birthday “T-REX” Megastar Chiranjeevi sir❤️ @KChiruTweets ❤️ Photo teesetapudu hand shiver ayi photo blur ochindi…please don’t mind. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) August 22, 2025

The film was announced as Chiru 154, marking Chiranjeevi’s 154th film as a lead actor. Nani was confirmed as the presenter, with Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas producing in association with Nani’s other production house, Unanimous Productions.