Nani celebrates birthday with wife Anjana, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya and friends. See pics

Nani, fondly known as Natural Star in Tollywood, turned 39 today, and the Telugu star celebrated his birthday with his wife Anjana Yelavathy, Malayalam stars Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya, choreographer Bosco Martis, and friends on Thursday evening. Nani’s friends shared the pictures on Instagram. Black seems to have been the colour code of the birthday party. Nani, in a black shirt and trousers, looked smart as always, sporting his new hairdo.

Sharing the pictures, Nani’s friend Kiranmayee Madupu wrote, “In other other news, this wonderful man just got another year of fine aging on himself! Might as well put him in a bottle and lock him up in the wine cellar. The gang got together to celebrate! Happy birthday, Naan.”

Bosco Martis also shared pictures from the party and wrote, “It’s all about last night! Happy birthday Nani. Thanks for adding glamour to the picture Smitha and Nazriya. Sneaked in a cool picture with the super-talented Fahadh Faasil. Thanks, Anjana Yelavarthy for the fantastic Biryani… I missed out on the haleem though.”

Popular anchor Smitha was also part of the party. She recently hosted Nani and Rana Daggubati on her talk show Nijam With Smitha. On the show, Nani and Rana discussed the topic of nepotism. Nani said that the biggest reason for the existence of nepotism is people who encourage star kids more than outsiders like him. He said, “One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch (Ram) Charan’s first movie.”

Meanwhile, Nani took to Instagram to share an old picture of him and wrote, “I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday’s :) This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together (sic).”

Ahead of his birthday, Nani also unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Dasara, which is starkly different from the kind of films the actor has done so far. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines in Telangana. Nani called Dasara a ‘raw and rustic’ film. Other than Nani, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Dhikshith Shetty. It will be hitting screens on March 30.