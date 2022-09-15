Nani announces new release date of Adivi Sesh starrer HIT: The Second Case

Telugu star Nani has announced the new release date of his production HIT: The Second Case. The film, which was earlier slated to release in July will not hit theatres on December 2. The film features actor Adivi Sesh as the tough cop Krishna Das aka KD.

Sesh, who was last seen in Major as Sandeep Unnikrishnan takes on the role of a KD, who is caught up in a new case. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who was also the director of the first part of the film. Nani announced the release date with a new poster of the film. Sesh is looking down intently at something, dressed in blue jeans and white shirt as he holds the cigarette stylishly between his lips. He pairs his look with black sunglasses.

Nani captioned the post as, “2nd case on 2nd December @adivisesh On #HIT2onDec2.”

Sesh too uploaded the date announcement poster on his social media account. Earlier in July, Sesh had uploaded an official statement announcing the delay in the film. He had written about taking a break after the release of Major and will then resume the shooting of HIT 2.

“I was supposed to come back to HIT2 after the release of Major and complete the last schedule of shoot. However, due to my unflinching commitment to taking Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s story to every nook and corner of the world, I am physically and emotionally exhausted (in a nice way). So, I had requested Natural star Nani and Dr Sailesh for a break before I can come back and complete the final shooting schedule of HIT 2, which they have graciously agreed. After that, we shall commence Post Production in an amazing manner,” he wrote.

HIT 1: The First Case starred actor Vishwak Sen in the lead role and had become a box office success. The film was also remade in Hindi with actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles. However, the Hindi remake did not repeat the success of the Telugu remake. HIT: The Second Case also stars Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead role.