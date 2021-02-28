Nani announces HIT 2, says its time to go on a nailbiting journey

After the success of HIT The First Case, which released in 2020, Nani has announced the second part of the mystery-thriller. Celebrating a year of the film’s release, Nani, who produced the film, took to Twitter to announce HIT 2. The actor via Twitter shared, “1 year of HIT today. What better day to announce Part 2. You’ve seen how Vikram Rudraraju of Telangana HIT has taken you on an edge of the seat ride. Now it’s time for KD of AP HIT to take us on a nail biting journey.”

Going by the tweet, one can be assured that the film will introduce new story and new faces. The 2020 release starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

Dirctor Sailesh Kolanu thanked everyone who was a part of HIT, which garnered a good response at the box office. “And we’re back!! As we complete one year of HIT, I would like to thank everyone who’s been a part of this journey and for supporting HIT. What better day to announce HIT 2 than today..Stay tuned for more updates,” Kolanu mentioned on Twitter.

HIT is being remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Earlier this year, Sailesh Kolanu met the actor. He shared his “fan boy” moment on Twitter. Sharing a picture, Kolanu wrote, “How can I not have my fanboy moment after completing the meeting :) We met for the first time and it was such a beautiful vibe in the meeting room. Can’t wait to start working with you.”

HIT will mark Kolanu’s Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Nani will be seen starring in Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy. The actor shared Tuck Jagadish’s teaser on his birthday eve. He also shared first look of his Rahul Sankrityan directorial.