Nandita Swetha: I play the only girl who is good in Bluff Master

Nandita Swetha, who made her Tollywood debut with Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, is now ready to entertain the audience with Bluff Master, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Sathuranga Vettai.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about her character in Bluff Master and much more.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. Describe your character in Bluff Master.

Bluff Master is my third Telugu film. My character is named Avani. She is full of positive energy and innocence. Avani is the only girl who is good in Bluff Master (chuckles). The whole movie is all about bluff masters and the hero is the main bluff master. Avani is positive and at the end of the day, positive wins.

Q. You were earlier seen in horror films Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Prema Katha Chitram 2. How was the experience playing Avani in Bluff Master?

According to me, every character is challenging and tough. Every character needs homework whether it is a horror film or an innocent role. In my perspective, roles like these (Avani) are more difficult and need a lot of effort. For Avani’s character, in every shot, I had to bring in the innocence. The hero and other bluff masters believed it and now, the audience has to believe it.

Q. How was your experience working with Satya Dev?

I have done more films than him (Satya Dev) despite the language barrier. It was a healthy competition between us and both of us were doing our respective jobs. Hopefully, that healthy competition or chemistry will be shown nicely on screen. When there are two good actors giving life to the characters, then the movie is a success.

Q. You have been working in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries simultaneously. What are the similarities and differences that you observed among them?

The experience differs from person to person. Forget about the industry. There is no comparison between all the three industries. Since Kannada is my mother tongue, I always feel at home. The Tamil film industry gives more importance to performance. Tollywood, on the other hand, is all about commercial films. Balancing all the three is quite challenging for me but I am enjoying it. In fact, it (working in three different industries) has become a plus for me in my career.

Q. You are working with Yash in Kirataka. Tell us more about it.

We have already finished major schedules of Kirataka and we are starting the next schedule soon. It’s totally different from KGF. Kirataka is a comedy entertainer set in a village. Yash and I will be seen speaking in the rural Kannada slang. It was tough for me since these days I am talking more in Tamil and Telugu.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

I am working on a Telugu thriller titled 7. Other than that, I have Prema Katha Chitram 2, Kalki and Akshara. In Tamil, I am doing Abhinetri 2. It is releasing in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. I am also doing a film called Thana with Vaibhav. I am also working on a film titled Narmada. Narmada is a female-oriented film and it’s a story about a girl who gets pregnant at the age of 14. I am playing both the mother and the daughter’s character.