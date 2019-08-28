Nandita Das joins Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi starrer Virataparvam

Actor-director Nandita Das is set to feature in Telugu movie Virataparvam.

The film, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead, is being directed by Venu Udugula.

The project marks Das’ return to Telugu cinema after over a decade. Her last Telugu-language feature was 2006’s “Kamli”.

“I shot for a film that too in a language I don’t speak after over a decade. But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being a part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director. It is a short but significant character, a role I relate to.

“The director and the crew were professional and friendly, and it was an absolute delight working with Sai Pallavi – an amazing actor and person. I look forward to working with Rana Daggubati in the second schedule,” Das said in a statement.

“Virataparvam”, set in the 1990s, is based around the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the decade.

Shooting is underway in Hyderabad.