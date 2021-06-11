Nandamuri Mokshanga to debut in Aditya 369 sequel, announces father Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna has surprised his fans as he announced the acting debut of his son Nandamuri Mokshagna. He is all set to make his acting debut in a sequel to cult classic Aditya 369. Interestingly, Balayya will direct the movie besides acting and penning its story.

“A sequel to Aditya 369 is getting ready. I and my son Mokshagna will star in it. It marks his acting debut. The film has two good characters for both of us. They are not father-son characters but got a treatment of a similar kind. It’s a story developed by me. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao suggested that I should direct it. Otherwise, he was supposed to direct it as he made Aditya 369. The movie has a subject that has never been seen before on the big screen,” Balakrishna told TV9 Telugu in an interaction.

On the work front, Balakrishna is presently shooting for Akhanda, a Boyapati Sreenu directorial.

NBK will also star in an actioner, tentatively titled NBK107. Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame is the director of the project. Mythri Movie Makers will produce it while S Thaman is on board for the music.