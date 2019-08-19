Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Entha Manchivadavura aiming for Sankranthi release

Actor Nandamuri Kalyanram bagged a hit this year with 118 and is now gearing up to entertain the audience with family entertainer Entha Manchivadavura in January 2020. The film which has Mehreen Pirzada as the female lead locked Sankranthi as its release date. Umesh Gupta and Subhash Gupta are bankrolling the project under Aditya Music Indian Pvt Ltd banner while Satish Vegesna of Shatamanam Bhavathi fame is the director. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is presenting the movie under his Sridevi Movies banner.

Entha Manchivadavura team recently completed its first schedule and the second schedule will commence from August 26 to September 22 in Tanuku and Rajahmundry. In this schedule, the makers are planning to shoot crucial scenes, two action episodes and a song involving all the major cast members of the movie. The final two schedules of the film will take place in October and November in Hyderabad and Chikmagalur respectively.

In a statement to the media, director Satish Vegesna said, “We are making Entha Manchivadavura with a good story, a good hero, a good team and finally, with a positive vibe. We recently completed the first schedule of the film and the team is getting ready for the second schedule. You can understand the characterisation of the hero in the movie, with the title itself. We are planning to release the film for Sankranthi by completing all the production formalities as soon as possible.”

The movie also stars Naresh, Suhasini, Tanikella Bharani, Pavithra Lokesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Praveen and Prabhas Sreenu in other pivotal roles. Gopi Sundar of Geetha Govindam fame is scoring the music while Raj Thota is taking care of the cinematography for the project.