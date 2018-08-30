Nandamuri Harikrishna’s funeral procession begins

Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61. Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61.

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna’s funeral will be held on Thursday evening in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to make necessary arrangements to give the former MP and minister full state honours during his last rites.

The funeral procession, which is currently underway, will end at Harikrishna’s farmhouse at Mahaprasthanam, where his last rites will be performed.

Harikrishna was killed in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday sending shock waves across the south Indian film industry and political circles. He is survived by his wife Lakshmi Harikrishna and sons N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.