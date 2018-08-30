Nandamuri Harikrishna’s funeral procession begins

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna’s funeral will be held on Thursday evening in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to make necessary arrangements to give the former MP and minister full state honours during his last rites.
The funeral procession, which is currently underway, will end at Harikrishna’s farmhouse at Mahaprasthanam, where his last rites will be performed.
Harikrishna was killed in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday sending shock waves across the south Indian film industry and political circles. He is survived by his wife Lakshmi Harikrishna and sons N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
The funeral procession of Harikrishna begins. The body will be taken to Mahaprasthanam for the last rites, which will be performed with full state honours. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has joined the procession along with Harikrishna's other family members.
"He used to treat me like his younger brother. We became close while working in Seetharama Raju. Not able to believe what has happened. My deep sympathies to his family and may his soul rest in peace," Nagarjuna told reporters.
"Nandamuri Harikrishna garu was a dear friend and was like a brother to me. I have been deeply pained and shocked by his untimely death. He spoke to everyone with affection and made us all laugh with his jokes. I never imagined that one day he would push us into such sadness and leave," Chiranjeevi told reporters.
Nandamuri Harikrishna's mortal remains will be carried on the iconic "Chaitanya Ratham" in the final procession. Harikrishna drove this vehicle carrying his superstar father NT Rama Rao across the undivided Andhra Pradesh during 1982 state elections. The vehicle parked at Nacharam Ramakrishna studios is being prepared for the procession.
Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu paid his last respects to Nandamuri Harikrishna at the latter’s residence earlier today. While talking to the media, he praised Harikrishna's love for the Telugu language. And he recalled the incident when the late member of parliament insisted on speaking in Telugu in the Rajya Sabha. Venkaiah said he supported Harikrishna when then Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien objected to it.