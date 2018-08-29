Celebrities mourn the death of Nandamuri Harikrishna

Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 61. The actor and TDP leader was driving to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a fan’s wedding when his car hit the median at a high speed. Officials said that the actor was thrown out of the driver’s seat and he suffered serious head injuries after he fell on the road. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:30 am. He is survived by his wife and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, both actors.
In 2014, the actor’s son Janakiram also died in an accident near Nalgonda where Harikrishna met with the accident today morning.
Nandamuri Harikrishna’s filmography includes hit films like Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetayya (2003).
Kajal Aggarwal posted on Twitter, "Really sorry to hear the news. Strength to Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the family to withstand this tragic moment. Rest in peace Harikrishna garu."
Rakul Preet wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear about Sri Harikrishna garu’s demise in a tragic road accident !! He shall always be fondly remembered ! Strength to the family ! RIP sir .."
Filmmaker BVS Ravi shared on Twitter, "With turbulent mind, reminiscing the memories with dashing personality #NandamuriHarikrishna annagaru. May his soul rest in peace. Worked closely with him in movies and felt his a fearless soul!"
Allari Naresh tweeted, "Shocked to hear about #NandamuriHarikrishna garu’s demise. A wonderful and kind person. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to @NANDAMURIKALYAN @tarak9999 and the entire Nandamuri family & fans."
"As a popular actor he has entertained the telugu audience. As a parliamentarian, he was very upright and expressed his opinions frankly . My condolences to his family, well wishers and followers at this time of grief. #NandamuriHarikrishna," Vice president of India M Venakaiah Naidu said via Twitter.
Gautami posted on Twitter, "Shocked at the tragic passing of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna garu. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones and may God give them strength to face this loss. I offer my prayers for his soul to Rest in Peace"
Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter, "Just not fair. This is shocking. My deepest condolences to the family. May his beautiful soul RIP. We loved him dearly. #Harikrishna."