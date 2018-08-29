Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Celebrities mourn the death of Nandamuri Harikrishna

Nandamuri Harikrishna dead: Following news of the death of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, on Wednesday, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 9:33:18 am
Nandamuri Harikrishna dead Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61.

Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 61. The actor and TDP leader was driving to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a fan’s wedding when his car hit the median at a high speed. Officials said that the actor was thrown out of the driver’s seat and he suffered serious head injuries after he fell on the road. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:30 am. He is survived by his wife and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, both actors.

In 2014, the actor’s son Janakiram also died in an accident near Nalgonda where Harikrishna met with the accident today morning.

Also Read: Nandamuri Harikrishna, actor and TDP leader, dies in road accident

Nandamuri Harikrishna’s filmography includes hit films like Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetayya (2003).

Live Blog

The Telugu film fraternity is mourning the loss of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna.

09:33 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Manoj Kumar Manchu on Nandamuri Harikrishna
09:29 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
All I feel is a void, says Nagarjuna Akkineni
09:23 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Strength to Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the family to withstand this tragic moment, says Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal posted on Twitter, "Really sorry to hear the news. Strength to Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the family to withstand this tragic moment. Rest in peace Harikrishna garu."

09:17 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Nandamuri Harikrishna shall always be fondly remembered, says Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear about Sri Harikrishna garu’s demise in a tragic road accident !! He shall always be fondly remembered ! Strength to the family ! RIP sir .."

09:15 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
BVS Ravi on Nandamuri Harikrishna

Filmmaker BVS Ravi shared on Twitter, "With turbulent mind, reminiscing the memories with dashing personality #NandamuriHarikrishna annagaru. May his soul rest in peace. Worked closely with him in movies and felt his a fearless soul!"

09:12 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Nandamuri Harikrishna was a wonderful and kind person, says Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh tweeted, "Shocked to hear about #NandamuriHarikrishna garu’s demise. A wonderful and kind person. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to @NANDAMURIKALYAN @tarak9999 and the entire Nandamuri family & fans."

09:09 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Maruthi on Nandamuri Harikrishna
09:06 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Venakaiah Naidu on Nandamuri Harikrishna

"As a popular actor he has entertained the telugu audience. As a parliamentarian, he was very upright and expressed his opinions frankly . My condolences to his family, well wishers and followers at this time of grief. #NandamuriHarikrishna," Vice president of India M Venakaiah Naidu said via Twitter.

09:04 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
Shocked at the tragic passing of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna garu, says Gautami

Gautami posted on Twitter, "Shocked at the tragic passing of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna garu. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones and may God give them strength to face this loss. I offer my prayers for his soul to Rest in Peace"

09:02 (IST) 29 Aug 2018
We loved him dearly, says Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter, "Just not fair. This is shocking. My deepest condolences to the family. May his beautiful soul RIP. We loved him dearly. #Harikrishna."

Actor Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a car accident in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 61. The accident took place on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district, Telangana. Harikrishna was driving alone to attend a fan’s wedding when his car crashed into a road median on the highway.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd