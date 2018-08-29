Celebrities mourn the death of Nandamuri Harikrishna

Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61. Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61.

Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 61. The actor and TDP leader was driving to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a fan’s wedding when his car hit the median at a high speed. Officials said that the actor was thrown out of the driver’s seat and he suffered serious head injuries after he fell on the road. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:30 am. He is survived by his wife and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, both actors.

In 2014, the actor’s son Janakiram also died in an accident near Nalgonda where Harikrishna met with the accident today morning.

Nandamuri Harikrishna’s filmography includes hit films like Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetayya (2003).