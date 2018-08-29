Telugu actor Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident

Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61. Nandamuri Harikrishna was 61.

Senior Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a car accident in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 61.

The accident took place on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district, Telangana. Harikrishna was driving the car with two other occupants to attend a fan’s wedding when his car crashed into a road median on the highway.

According to officials, after hitting the median at a high-speed Harikrishna was thrown out of the driver’s seat and fell on the road suffering serious head injuries. The other passengers in the car suffered minor injuries. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital.

The doctors at the hospital said that the bleeding from Harikrishna’s head could not be stopped and he passed away at 7:30 am.

In December 2014, Harikrishna’s son Janakiram also died in an accident near Nalgonda, not far from where Harikrishna met with the accident on Wednesday morning.

Harikrishna is survived by his wife Lakshmi Harikrishna and sons N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Harikrishna was the fourth son of late legendary actor and political icon Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

