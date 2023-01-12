Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy’s overseas screening stopped due to fans’ behaviour. Watch

Recently, a fan named Bharath Kumar died in Chennai while celebrating the release of Ajith’s Thunivu. He was dancing on top of a lorry and fell to his death. Though not a unique phenomenon in India, fans down South seem to take things too personally when it comes to their stars. Now, another exhibition of such fandom happened in the US during the screening of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film Veera Simha Reddy. According to a TOI report, the screening of Veera Simha Reddy at a US theatre was stopped midway due to the atrocities of fans.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a security guard addressing the audience and telling them why the film is being stopped. He is heard saying, “Sorry. I know a lot of few came here to watch the movie fairly and have a great evening. But don’t blame me but blame those who were actually doing the confusion. This situation never happened before. This is not the first time we have exhibited Telugu movies or any Indian movies. This is not acceptable. Sorry, I will ask you to leave please.”

#NBK fans Raccha in states started this. This is just outrageous

In another video from a theatre in Andhra Pradesh, a screen was seen on fire and fans were seen quickly exiting the premise. It is suspected that fans could be behind the incident.

Meanwhile, Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has opened to poor reviews. Manoj Kumar R of Indianexpress.com wrote in his review, “Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the film demands from the audience absolute, unconditional and unquestioning loyalty. If you can’t agree to these terms, then this movie has almost nothing to offer, except the hyper-stylized violent sequences.”