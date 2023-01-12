scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy’s overseas screening stopped due to fans’ behaviour. Watch

A video making the rounds on social media shows a security guard addressing the audience in a US theatre and telling them why the screening Veera Simha Reddy is being stopped.

BalakrishnaNandamuri Balakrishna in Veer Simha Reddy.

Recently, a fan named Bharath Kumar died in Chennai while celebrating the release of Ajith’s Thunivu. He was dancing on top of a lorry and fell to his death. Though not a unique phenomenon in India, fans down South seem to take things too personally when it comes to their stars. Now, another exhibition of such fandom happened in the US during the screening of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film Veera Simha Reddy. According to a TOI report, the screening of Veera Simha Reddy at a US theatre was stopped midway due to the atrocities of fans.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a security guard addressing the audience and telling them why the film is being stopped. He is heard saying, “Sorry. I know a lot of few came here to watch the movie fairly and have a great evening. But don’t blame me but blame those who were actually doing the confusion.  This situation never happened before. This is not the first time we have exhibited Telugu movies or any Indian movies. This is not acceptable. Sorry, I will ask you to leave please.”

Also Read |Veera Simha Reddy movie review: This Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has no soul

Here’s the video:

In another video from a theatre in Andhra Pradesh, a screen was seen on fire and fans were seen quickly exiting the premise. It is suspected that fans could be behind the incident.

Meanwhile, Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has opened to poor reviews. Manoj Kumar R of Indianexpress.com wrote in his review, “Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the film demands from the audience absolute, unconditional and unquestioning loyalty. If you can’t agree to these terms, then this movie has almost nothing to offer, except the hyper-stylized violent sequences.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:48 IST
Next Story

KL Rahul’s advice to bowl hard lengths worked for me: Siraj

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close