Nandamuri Balakrishna questions Vijay Devarakonda about his ‘rowdy’ image: ‘You came, you saw, you conquered’

Aha has put together a new fun-filled episode of Unstoppable for the Sankranti holiday. The promo for the upcoming episode shows host Nandamuri Balakrishna dressed in a traditional dhoti as the set reflects the festive mood. It looks like the host has really let his hair down to entertain his guests, director Puri Jagannadh, actor-producer Charmme Kaur and actor Vijay Devarakonda.

The promo has already garnered more than two million views on YouTube. Balakrishna seems to have cracked jokes on everything from Puri Jagannadh’s romantic life to Charmme’s holiday experience to Devarakonda’s boxing skills.

Balakrishna was also equally generous in his praise for his guests, who are making a multilingual action film called Liger. In the promo, Balakrishna asks why Devarakonda calls himself ‘rowdy,’ a bad-boy reputation he earned after his breakout role in Arjun Reddy. The actor even launched his own fashion line, “Rowdy Wear.”

In response to Balakrishna’s question, Devarakonda says he believes he’s ‘rowdy’ because he has always gone ahead and done things that people thought he couldn’t do. Balakrishna then tells Devarakonda, “You came, you saw, you conquered.” The comment puts a huge smile on the face of Devarakonda and has struck a chord with the latter’s fans.

Episode 9 of the celebrity talk show Unstoppable will premiere on Aha on January 14.