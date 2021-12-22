Mahesh Babu to grace Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK, makers promise a ‘feast’

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s aha talk show Unstoppable with NBK will bring the curtain down on its first season with a bang. In the final episode, Mahesh Babu will grace the stage for a conversation with host Balakrishna. The showrunners on Wednesday took to social media to share a photo of Balakrishna and Mahesh on the sets of the show. In the image, both the actors are seen holding hands and acknowledging the audience.

Sharing the image on their Twitter handle, aha promised “a feast” for fans. The post read, “A BLOCKBUSTER Episode Coming Soon. #UnstoppableWithNBK Season Finale with Superstar @urstrulyMahesh. Raasi pettukondi… watching #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #MaheshBabu together will be a feast.”

Meanwhile, the showrunners on Tuesday released a teaser of the Unstoppable with NBK episode with Ravi Teja as the guest. The 3-minute promo gives a glimpse of the light-hearted banter between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja. It also gives a sneak peek into Ravi’s bond with his son Mahadhan, who made headlines due to a drugs case a few years ago. The episode will premiere on December 31.

Unstoppable with NBK marked the OTT debut of Balakrishna. He also turned talk show host for the first time, interacting with the likes of Mohan Babu, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Brahmanandam, and Akhanda team.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is basking in the success of Akhanda, will next be seen in director Gopichand Malineni’s actioner.