scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
MUST READ

Mahesh Babu to grace Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK, makers promise a ‘feast’

The final episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season One, featuring Mahesh Babu as the guest, is expected to stream in the first week of January on aha.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 22, 2021 4:37:28 pm
Unstoppable with NBK Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu will grace Nandamuri Balakrishna’s aha show Unstoppable with NBK. (Photo: ahavideoIN/Twitter)

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s aha talk show Unstoppable with NBK will bring the curtain down on its first season with a bang. In the final episode, Mahesh Babu will grace the stage for a conversation with host Balakrishna. The showrunners on Wednesday took to social media to share a photo of Balakrishna and Mahesh on the sets of the show. In the image, both the actors are seen holding hands and acknowledging the audience.

Sharing the image on their Twitter handle, aha promised “a feast” for fans. The post read, “A BLOCKBUSTER Episode Coming Soon. #UnstoppableWithNBK Season Finale with Superstar @urstrulyMahesh. Raasi pettukondi… watching #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #MaheshBabu together will be a feast.”

Meanwhile, the showrunners on Tuesday released a teaser of the Unstoppable with NBK episode with Ravi Teja as the guest. The 3-minute promo gives a glimpse of the light-hearted banter between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja. It also gives a sneak peek into Ravi’s bond with his son Mahadhan, who made headlines due to a drugs case a few years ago. The episode will premiere on December 31.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Unstoppable with NBK marked the OTT debut of Balakrishna. He also turned talk show host for the first time, interacting with the likes of Mohan Babu, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Brahmanandam, and Akhanda team.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is basking in the success of Akhanda, will next be seen in director Gopichand Malineni’s actioner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement