Friday, January 21, 2022
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with Mahesh Babu gets a premiere date

Mahesh Babu will appear in Unstoppable with NBK's finale episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
January 21, 2022 5:02:16 pm
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mahesh BabuNandamuri Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu in Unstoppable with NBK talk show. (Photos: ahavideoIN/Twitter)

The much-awaited final episode of Unstoppable with NBK, featuring Mahesh Babu as the guest, is all set to premiere on February 4 on aha. The show makers on Thursday took to their social media handles to announce the news. “The most awaited update is here. #UnstoppableWithNBK season finale ft. Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Premieres February 4,” it read.

Unstoppable marked Nandamuri Balakrishna’s (NBK) debut as a talk show host, and has been well received. As a host, NBK interviewed Telugu film celebrities such as SS Rajamouli, Nani, Brahmanandam, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, and Rana Daggubati.

On the work front, Balayya is presently basking in the success of Akhanda. He has NBK107 with director Gopichand Malineni.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, an untitled project with Trivikram, and a film with SS Rajamouli in the pipeline.

