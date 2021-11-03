Nandamuri Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has undergone shoulder surgery at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills. The doctors performed a 4-hour long surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons.

“Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon, Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr. B N Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully,” a statement from the hospital read.

The doctors have also confirmed that Balakrishna is doing well post the surgery. However, he has been advised rest for six weeks.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to make his OTT debut as a host with talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The first episode of the show, featuring Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Lakshmi Manchu, will premiere on November 4 on aha. If a source is to be believed, the upcoming episodes of the talk show will have Rana Daggubati and Nani as guests.

On the work front, Balakrishna has wrapped the shoot of actioner Akhanda. This Boyapati Sreenu directorial is likely to release in December.