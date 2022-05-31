Nandamuri Balakrishna to feature on Indian Idol Telugu semi-finals as special guest, see photos

May 31, 2022 4:16:11 pm
Nandamuri Balakrishna will feature as a special guest for the Indian Idol Telugu semi-finals on the OTT platform aha. The episode will premiere on June 10. The actor had earlier hosted the show Unstoppable on the platform.
Sharing photos of Balayya on their social media handles, the OTT platform aha wrote, “You guessed it right… Edaina aayana diganantha varake, once he steps in Entertainment doubles. Witness the Unstoppable Top 6 with NBK on June-10th.”
Judging by the photos, Balakrishna seemed to have had a blast on the Indian Idol Telugu show and showed off his energetic dance moves.
With playback singer Sreerama Chandra as the show’s host, the Telugu version of Indian Idol has Thaman, Nithya Menen, and singer Karthik as the judges.
Thaman also shared a photo on his Twitter handle where he is seen with NBK in the sets of the show. He wrote, “#TeluguIndianIdol was Lit. Seeing Our #Mass #NBK gaaru Perform. Don’t miss this episode guys!!”
On the work front, Balakrishna is presently busy shooting for NBK107.
