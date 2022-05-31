scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

Nandamuri Balakrishna to feature on Indian Idol Telugu semi-finals as special guest, see photos

Judging by the photos, Nandamuri Balakrishna seemed to have had a blast on the Indian Idol Telugu.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 31, 2022 4:16:11 pm
Nandamuri BalakrishnaNandamuri Balakrishna from the sets of Indian Idol Telugu. (Photo: ahavideoIN/Twitter)

Nandamuri Balakrishna will feature as a special guest for the Indian Idol Telugu semi-finals on the OTT platform aha. The episode will premiere on June 10. The actor had earlier hosted the show Unstoppable on the platform.

Sharing photos of Balayya on their social media handles, the OTT platform aha wrote, “You guessed it right… Edaina aayana diganantha varake, once he steps in Entertainment doubles. Witness the Unstoppable Top 6 with NBK on June-10th.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Judging by the photos, Balakrishna seemed to have had a blast on the Indian Idol Telugu show and showed off his energetic dance moves.

Best of Express Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar dataPremium
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar data
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...Premium
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusionPremium
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion
More Premium Stories >>

With playback singer Sreerama Chandra as the show’s host, the Telugu version of Indian Idol has Thaman, Nithya Menen, and singer Karthik as the judges.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Thaman also shared a photo on his Twitter handle where he is seen with NBK in the sets of the show. He wrote, “#TeluguIndianIdol was Lit. Seeing Our #Mass #NBK gaaru Perform. Don’t miss this episode guys!!”

On the work front, Balakrishna is presently busy shooting for NBK107.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022 looks
Cannes 2022: All of Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks. Which is your favourite?
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement