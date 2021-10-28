Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK to premiere on Nov 4, watch video

Telugu OTT platform aha on Wednesday announced the premiere date for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. The show, which will mark Balakrishna’s debut as a host in the digital space, will premiere on 4th November. The makers made the announcement with a new promo.

“The ‘baap of all talk shows’ is mounted on a huge canvas with a larger-than-life aura and promises to be an engaging, entertaining, and emotional ride. Balakrishna, on Unstoppable with NBK, in his inimitable style, will engage in heartfelt conversations with the biggest stars in Telugu cinema and unveil several intriguing, lesser-known facets of their personalities,” aha said in a statement.

The promo of NBK’s show features Balakrishna in a regal avatar, where he switches from riding a fancy bike to a luxury car and hops on a horse effortlessly. This hints at the entertainment and fun expected in the show.

“Matallo filter undadu, saradalo stop undadu, sye ante sye, nai ante nai (No filters in talking, no stops in entertainment, bring it on!),” he utters in style. The promo looks emotional, unpredictable and sets a tone for the show.

On the work front, Balakrishna’s actioner with Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda, is gearing up for a theatrical release. He will soon collaborate with director Gopichand Malineni for a Mythri Movie Makers production.