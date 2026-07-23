Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers knee injury during shoot, hospitalised in Hyderabad

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, 66, recently sustained an injury to his left knee while shooting for a film in Andhra Pradesh. The actor suffered a muscle tear during an action sequence and was later admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. The incident took place in Rajamahendravaram on July 21. Balakrishna, the son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for specialised evaluation and further treatment.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Preliminary evaluation showed a localised collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee, indicating a possible muscle tear in the region.”