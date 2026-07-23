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Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers knee injury during shoot, hospitalised in Hyderabad
Nandamuri Balakrishna was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for specialised evaluation and further treatment.
Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, 66, recently sustained an injury to his left knee while shooting for a film in Andhra Pradesh. The actor suffered a muscle tear during an action sequence and was later admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. The incident took place in Rajamahendravaram on July 21. Balakrishna, the son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for specialised evaluation and further treatment.
In a statement, the hospital said, “Preliminary evaluation showed a localised collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee, indicating a possible muscle tear in the region.”
The actor underwent extensive clinical and diagnostic investigations under the supervision of a team of orthopaedic surgeons. Given his medical history, a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from various departments is also reviewing his overall health and fitness to determine the safest and most appropriate course of treatment.
According to the hospital, Balakrishna’s overall condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation.
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Later, filmmaker Gopichand Malineni shared an update on the actor’s health on X. He wrote, “#NBK111 During the shooting in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna garu sustained a minor muscle tear during an action sequence. As per the doctors’ advice, he needs to undergo a minor surgery to recover fully at the earliest. His discipline and hardworking spirit towards the film inspire every single member of the #NBK111 team. Fans need not worry. We wholeheartedly wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the shoot.”
Actor Jr NTR, Balakrishna’s nephew, also wished his uncle a speedy recovery. Taking to X, he wrote, “Get well soon, Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form.”
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