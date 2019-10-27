Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler to release on December 20

The 105th film of Nandamuri Balakrishna has been titled Ruler. The makers of this actioner announced its title and also unveiled the first look poster of Balakrishna on the occasion of Diwali. On the first look poster, the actor is seen in a cop avatar named Dharma. According to the details on the poster, the film is all set for a worldwide release on December 20.

Nandamuri Balakrishna took to his Facebook handle to share the first look poster of him from Ruler and wrote, “Here’s the Ruler first look, directed by KS Ravi Kumar. December 20th release. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

C Kalyan is bankrolling the project under Happy Movies banner and KS Ravi Kumar is directing it. The film has Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan to romance Balakrishna while Prakash Raj and Bhumika Chawla will be seen in other major roles.

On the other hand, the shooting of Ruler is going on briskly to release it on the scheduled date. Recently, the team has completed a major schedule in Ramoji Film City and the next schedule will start in Hyderabad very soon.

The movie has Chirantan Bhatt to score music and C Ram Prasad is cranking the camera. The flick also stars Jayasudha, Sayaji Shinde, Raghu Babu, and Srinivas Reddy in other roles.