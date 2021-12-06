Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda is unstoppable at the box office

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda seems to be unstoppable at the box office. The movie had a terrific Sunday, with above 95 per cent of cinema halls reporting housefull shows for the day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In its opening weekend, the Boyapati Sreenu directorial garnered $800K plus overseas, and in Nizam, the movie crossed the Rs 12 crore mark. According to a source, the movie earned nearly Rs 53 crore from its first four days in the Telugu states.

On the other hand, this week’s theatrical release Lakshya is unlikely to pose a threat to the box office run of Akhanda. It is also worth noting that Keerhy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi, which was supposed to be released in theatres on December 10, got postponed to December 31. So, theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to exhibit Akhanda to cash in on the buzz around the film.

The theatrical business, especially in the non-metropolitan areas in the Telugu states, got a huge boost with the unexpected success of Akhanda. Despite mixed reviews, the Dwaraka Creations production managed to hit the bull’s eye.

Telugu celebrities have also been expressing their happiness over Akhanda’s success. After Nani, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, Sharwanand has also thanked Akhanda’s team. In the pre-release event of Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya on Sunday, the Mahasamudram star said, “Jai Balayya. Balakrishna brought back the tradition of celebrating the films with Akhanda. It’s a good season and a good start. Thanks to the Telugu audience as well.”

Although Akhanda has a wafer-thin plotline, it is believed that the action and background score of Thaman have played a crucial role in attracting footfalls. Action choreographer Stun Siva and his sons Kevin and Steven supervised the action in the second half of Akhanda. Speaking with the media, Stun Siva said, “Out of our 80 working days for Akhanda, we have spent almost 65 days only for action sequences. Telugu audiences expect complete mass treatment in fights when we have a hero like Balakrishna. So, keeping that in mind, we planned the fights. Thaman’s music also helped a lot in elevating the action sequences in the movie. Thanks to Boyapati Sreenu and Miryala Ravinder Reddy for supporting our ideas.”

Akhanda is the third collaboration of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend.