I don’t know who is AR Rahman, says Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in Akhanda.

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has sparked controversy by claiming that he doesn’t care for AR Rahman’s music or his achievements worldwide.

Talking to a Telugu news channel, the 61-year-old actor said, “I don’t know who is Rahman. I don’t care. Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award.”

It is worth noting that AR Rahman had composed the music for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Nippu Ravva (1993).

How can a senior actor like #Balakrishna talk about Indian legend #ARRahman? Will people accept if a similar thing is being spoken by a Tamil actor on #Rajamouli? pic.twitter.com/ILMPDvjsVe — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) July 20, 2021

In the interview, Nandamuri Balakrishna went on to say that not just Oscars, he doesn’t even value Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. He believes that the coveted award was not worthy of his late father NT Rama Rao. “All these awards are equal to my foot. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Telugu cinema. I feel Bharat Ratna is equal to NTR’s toenail. The awards must feel sad, not my family or my father,” he added.

During the course of the interview, Balakrishna also positioned himself above Hollywood director James Cameron. “I like to wrap up my shootings quickly unlike that Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who takes years to complete a film. The way I work, I do more hit films in less time,” he said.

It is not the first time Nandamuri Balakrishna has courted controversy. He is notorious for slapping others, including fans, in public.

Balakrishna is currently shooting for his next film Akhanda, which is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.