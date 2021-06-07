Nandamuri Balakrishna requests fans to avoid wishing him in person on his birthday

Ahead of his birthday on June 10, Nandamuri Balakrishna on Monday requested his fans not to wish him in person amid the coronavirus pandemic. He took to his Facebook page and shared a special note for fans in Telugu.

“Dear fans, I am always grateful and indebted to you for the love that you have been showering on me to visit and wish me every year on June 10 which is my birthday. But, in these pandemic times, it will not be a good thought to come to greet me. Your love and support have made me what I am today. No blessing is greater than your love, and there is no greater wish for me than your good health. The happy time that you spend with your family itself is my birthday celebration. I am once again requesting every fan not to come to wish me. My deepest condolences to the fans and others who have lost their lives in these tough times,” Balakrishna wrote in the note.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is presently busy shooting for Akhanda. It is his third collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend.

Besides the special teaser posters of Balakrishna from Akhanda, an official announcement about his new film with director Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame is also expected on June 10.