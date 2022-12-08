scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK108 goes on floors

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action entertainer, tentatively titled NBK108, will be directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Nandamurki BalakrishnaNandamurki Balakrishna's film NBK108 was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PR Handout)
The pooja ceremony of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s action entertainer, tentatively titled NBK108, took place in Hyderabad on Thursday. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner.

For the mahurat shot, producer Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard whereas producer Dil Raju switched on the camera. The direction of the first shot was done by filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao.

Nandamuri Balakrishna K Raghavendra Rao directed the mahurat shot of NBK108. Dil Raju was also present on the sets. (Photo: PR Handout) Allu Aravind Allu Aravind gave the mahurat clap for NBK108. (Photo: PR Handout)

NBK108’s shooting commenced today with an action block, directed by V Venkat. A massive set has been constructed for the fight sequence under the supervision of production designer Rajeevan. In the film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be sporting a different look, which is going to be first-of-its-kind. Sreeleela will be playing a crucial role in the movie that will have music by composer S Thaman.

Besides NBK108, Nandamuri Balakrishna has Veera Simha Reddy in the pipeline. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is set to release on January 12, 2023.

