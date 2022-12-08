Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK108 goes on floors

The pooja ceremony of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s action entertainer, tentatively titled NBK108, took place in Hyderabad on Thursday. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner.

For the mahurat shot, producer Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard whereas producer Dil Raju switched on the camera. The direction of the first shot was done by filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao.

NBK108’s shooting commenced today with an action block, directed by V Venkat. A massive set has been constructed for the fight sequence under the supervision of production designer Rajeevan. In the film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be sporting a different look, which is going to be first-of-its-kind. Sreeleela will be playing a crucial role in the movie that will have music by composer S Thaman.

Besides NBK108, Nandamuri Balakrishna has Veera Simha Reddy in the pipeline. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is set to release on January 12, 2023.