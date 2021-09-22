Nandamuri Balakrishna makes surprise visit to the sets of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Wednesday visited the sets of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger in Goa. Director Puri Jagannadh and the team are currently shooting high-octane mixed martial arts (MMA) action sequences involving Deverakonda and other foreign fighters.

Sharing a photo of Balakrishna with Liger team, the film’s production house Puri Connects wrote on social media, “A Legendary Visit to #Liger Sets @ Goa. #NandamuriBalakrishna garu made a surprise Visit to the sets of #Liger today & Blessed the team with high spirits.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in Goa for the shoot of his next movie Akhanda with director Boyapati Sreenu.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects, Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. It will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has movies with Shiva Nirvana and Sukumar in the pipeline.