NBK 106 teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna is fiery in this Boyapati Srinu film

After Simha and Legend, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have collaborated once again for a film tentatively titled NBK 106. The first glimpse of their third project was shared on the eve of Balakrishna’s birthday. The yet-to-be-titled project is the actor’s 106th film.

On Tuesday, Dwarka Creations, as a treat for Balayya fans, shared a teaser, which promises that NBK 106 is going to bring back the legend in the avatar he is loved the most.

Titled First Roar, the teaser starts with the famous Balakrishna walk. We know he is going to get into a fight, and his enemies are in for a whole lotta trouble.

As the teaser proceeds, we see a few goons trying to intimidate him, but our hero is standing strong and tall. By the end of it comes the masterstroke, a powerful dialogue delivered Balayya style. Judging by the teaser, it seems Boyapati Srinu is going to treat fans to an entertaining actioner.

The film’s music is composed by S Thaman. It is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations. While the official announcement on the leading ladies is yet to be made, reports suggest Nayanthara and Shriya Saran will be part of NBK 106.

