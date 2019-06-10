Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Gopichand, Rajasekhar, Trivikram and others wish the actor

Telugu actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna turned 59 today. The actor celebrated his birthday at a cancer hospital in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, celebrities took to social media to share their wishes for Balakrishna, who was last seen in NTR: Mahanayakudu.

Manoj Manchu posted on Twitter, “Wishing our #Simham of tollywood…Many more blockbusters and years of happiness, health and love…Happy Birthday our #Balayya❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayNBK #JaiBalayya”

Ram Mohan Naidu K, member of parliament, shared on Twitter, “This journey of a Telugu Icon, begun in 1959, had spawned a rousing career across generations. Versatile and Young-hearted, Superstar and Philanthropist. Ageless and Amazing. Humanist and Virtuouso Actor. #JaiBalayya #HappyBirthDayNBK”

Rajasekhar wrote on Twitter, “A Very Very Happy Birthday To #Balakrishna Garu! May you have a great day today and a wonderful year ahead”

“An Actor Who Can Do Any Kind Of Role & He Always Impresses Us With His Stellar Performance & Terrific Screen Presence, Wishing Our #NandamuriBalakrishna A Very Happy Birthday! Have A Fantastic & Rocking Year Ahead,” Aditya Music’s official handle tweeted.

Gopichand tweeted, “Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Natasimha Balayya garu #HappyBirthdayNBK”

“Wishing Nandamuri Balakrishna garu a Very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayNBK,” Anil Ravipudi said via Twitter.

Trivikram Srinivas wrote on Twitter, “Wishing the Legend himself, Balayya Babu on his Birthday… We people don’t care about Speculations on him. We only believe his humanitarian service towards Cancer. You’re a true synonym of Leader. Stay Blessed…”

Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in VV Vinayak directorial Kranthi.