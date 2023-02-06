Nandamuri Balakrishna apologises to nurses for his controversial remarks

Popular Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna makes headlines now and then for his controversial conduct. He has been criticised for his controversial remarks, unfiltered opinions, and even slapping a fan. He was recently criticised for being disrespectful to Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and the actor has again received brickbats for his comments about a nurse.

On his talk show Unstoppable With NBK Season 2, Balakrishna spoke about an accident. The actor said that he was supposed to hide the accident at the hospital as it would impede quick treatment. However, he couldn’t be dishonest to the nurse because she was ‘hot’. “Dheenamma bhalega undi akkadi nurse (That nurse was so hot),” he said.

This remark has led to severe backlash from netizens, who slammed the actor for his sexual comments about nurses. Many nurses have also come out against the Telugu celebrity. On Monday, Balakrishna took to social media to share a clarification about his remarks. In the letter, he wrote that his statement was twisted and taken out of context.

The letter read, “Namaste everyone. I strongly condemn the false news saying that I have denigrated nurses. My words were twisted. I have great respect for my sisters who serve patients. I saw the services of nurses at Basavatharakam Cancer Hospital. I have a lot of respect for my sisters who save the lives of patients by serving them day and night. No matter how many times I thank them, it is not enough. At the time of the pandemic, many nurses around the world risked their lives and served patients. We should appreciate such nurses. Really sorry if my words hurt your sentiments. Yours, Nandamuri Balakrishna.”

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the film Veera Simha Reddy, which is still running in theatres. He is next teaming up with Anil Ravipudi for the film NBK108.