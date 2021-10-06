Nandamuri Balakrishna all set to make his OTT debut

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to make his OTT debut. The actor will host a talk show for the Telugu OTT platform aha.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “The discussions with Nandamuri Balakrishna to host a show for aha have been going on for quite some time now. Krish Jagarlamudi will direct the talk show. The details about the show will be announced soon.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for playing larger-than-life roles. Now it will be interesting to see Balakrishna donning the hat of a talk show host.

aha has hosted the talk show Sam-Jam with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and cookery show Aha Bhojanambu with Lakshmi Manchu. It is currently streaming No.1 Yaari with Rana Season 3.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna on Tuesday wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming actioner Akhanda in Hyderabad. The movie marks his third collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu after blockbusters Simha and Legend.

Balakrishna will next join forces with the director Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame.