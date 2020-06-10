scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60: You are my first hero, says Jr NTR

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 60th birthday: Fans and colleagues share warm wishes for Balayya on social media.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2020 10:25:07 am
Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 today.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 60th birthday today. The actor, who is the son of late actor-politician N T Rama Rao, has appeared in over 100 films in a career spanning almost five decades.

Balakrishna started his career at the age of 14 with 1974 film Tatamma Kala. He went on to act in films such as Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), Muvva Gopaludu (1987), Muddula Mavayya (1989), Nari Nari Naduma Murari (1990), Lorry Driver (1990), Rowdy Inspector (1992), Peddannayya (1997), and Samarasimha Reddy (1997) to name a few.

Over the years, the actor earned praise for his family dramas and actioners. The actor has received three Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his work in Narasimha Naidu (2001), Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).

On the occasion of his birthday, Balayya is receiving wishes from fans and friends in the industry on social media.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Nandamuri Balakrishna.

10:25 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Nandamuri Kalyanram: You are just like a father to me

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Nandamuri Kalyanram wrote, "You are Balayya for everyone but for me, you are just like my father. I entered this industry following your principles, and I continue to follow them. On the 60th birthday, I wish you stay happy and healthy."

10:10 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Jr NTR wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna

Jr NTR shared a throwback photo of Nandamuri Balakrishna to wish Balayya on his birthday. He mentioned that growing up, Balakrishna was his first hero. "On the 60th birthday, I wish you stay happiest and healthiest," the actor wrote.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in Boyapati Srinu's film tentatively titled NBK 106. The two are collaborating for the third time after Simha and Legend. The untitled project marks Balakrishna's 106th film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd