Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60: You are my first hero, says Jr NTR

Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 today. Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 today.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 60th birthday today. The actor, who is the son of late actor-politician N T Rama Rao, has appeared in over 100 films in a career spanning almost five decades.

Balakrishna started his career at the age of 14 with 1974 film Tatamma Kala. He went on to act in films such as Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), Muvva Gopaludu (1987), Muddula Mavayya (1989), Nari Nari Naduma Murari (1990), Lorry Driver (1990), Rowdy Inspector (1992), Peddannayya (1997), and Samarasimha Reddy (1997) to name a few.

Over the years, the actor earned praise for his family dramas and actioners. The actor has received three Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his work in Narasimha Naidu (2001), Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).

On the occasion of his birthday, Balayya is receiving wishes from fans and friends in the industry on social media.