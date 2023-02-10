scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar share a cosy moment on 18th wedding anniversary: ‘Best decision we ever made’

Sharing the picture, Namrata said that marrying Mahesh Babu has been the best decision of her life.

Namrata Shirodkar Insta post with Mahesh BabuNamrata Shirodkar Insta post with Mahesh Babu
Namrata Shirodakar and Mahesh Babu are celebrating 18 years of marriage today. Celebrating the special day, the former actress took to Instagram to share an old picture of them. In the throwback pic, Namrata is seen cuddling the Telugu superstar, who is buried under pillows and blankets.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, “Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made ♥️♥️♥️ Happy anniversary MB”

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Namrata and Mahesh Babu first met in 2000 on the sets of the film Vamsi, directed by B Gopal. It was love at first sight for the Telugu star. It is said that they were initially friends, but by the end of the film’s shoot, they became a couple. They later dated for about five years but chose to keep their relationship private.

ALSO READ |When Namrata Shirodkar spoke about meeting Mahesh Babu, quitting films: ‘I didn’t think films were important’

The two got married in 2005, and with that Namrata bid adieu to her acting career. In an interview on a YouTube channel, she said that Mahesh Babu was clear about having a ‘non-working’ wife. She said, “He (Mahesh Babu) was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. That’s why we took some time before the wedding so that I can be done with shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, as I wrapped up all my pending movies. There was a lot of clarity between us,” she said. She added that her wedding was the happiest day of her life.

In another interview with a celebrity magazine, Namrata said she never regretted quitting acting as it was not something she planned to do in the first place. “I have zero regrets. I have never planned anything right from the beginning. From the time I finished school… When I met Mahesh and our relationship culminated in marriage… I think that was the most beautiful part of my journey… So, I didn’t think films were important. I just thought that I want to be married to this man and I want to start a family and I did just that and here I am.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata have two kids named Sitara and Gautham.

Meanwhile, from 2005 to now, Mahesh Babu has turned out to be the biggest star in the Telugu industry with blockbusters like Okkadu, Dokudu, Athadu, Businessman, and Srimanthudu. He is currently acting in a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which is tentatively titled, SSMB28. He is expected to team up with SS Rajamouli for his 29th film.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:30 IST
