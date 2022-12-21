Namrata Shirodkar says Mahesh Babu wanted a ‘non-working wife’, reveals the condition she put before marrying him

Actor Namrata Shirodkar has opened up about the conditions she and husband Mahesh Babu put for each other before they tied the knot. Known for her performance in films like Vaastav, Pukar and Kachche Dhaage, Namrata married the Telugu star in 2005, and quit showbiz. She said she took the decision because Mahesh did not want a working wife.

Speaking with celebrity journalist Prema, Namrata Shirodkar said that even if she was not an actor, he would have asked her to quit working. “Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other,” she said.

The former Miss India, however, stated that she too put up a condition before tying the knot with him. Given she has grown up in Mumbai, Namrata wasn’t comfortable living in huge bungalows, and hence Mahesh moved into an apartment to get her comfortable. She added that there was a lot of clarity between them.

Namrata shared, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. This is why we also took some time so that I could finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us.”

In the same interview, she shared that she has no regret about quitting acting. Calling herself ‘a bit lazy’, she revealed how she started modelling to fulfil her mother’s wish, suggesting she was not very passionate about it in the first place. “I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married. If I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now…so I’m not complaining,” Namrata Shirodkar added.

She even called marrying Mahesh “the happiest moment” in her life. “My happiest moment was when Mahesh and I decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is great. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don’t think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it,” she said.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met during the shoot of Vamsi and fell in love. After almost five years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2005. The couple has two children, Gautham and Sitara.