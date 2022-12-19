scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting after marriage to Mahesh Babu, whether she has regrets: ‘The choices I made…’

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu met for the first time on the sets of Vamsee. They tied the knot in 2005 after which Namrata quit acting.

Namrata Shirodkar married Mahesh Babu in 2005. (Photo: Instagram/Namrata Shirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar was at the top of her acting career when she met Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The couple met on the sets of Vamsee (2000). It was Namrata’s debut in Telugu. She was a familiar face among the Hindi and Marathi audience at the time. Looking back now, Namrata seems to have no regret about quitting acting after her marriage with Mahesh.

“I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I’m happy with the choices I have made,” she said during an interview with a YouTube channel, Prema the Journalist.

Also Read |Kannada actor Darshan hit with a slipper at Kranti event, attack caught on camera

Namrata revealed that she got it modelling as it was her mother’s wish, suggesting she was not very passionate about it in the first place. “I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married. If I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now…so I’m not complaining,” she added.

Namrata even called marrying Mahesh “the happiest moment” in her life. “My happiest moment was when Mahesh and I decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is great. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don’t think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

After almost five years of courtship, Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot in 2005. The couple has two children, Gautham and Sitara.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:37:56 pm
Next Story

NCP MLA arrives with newborn son to attend winter session

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close