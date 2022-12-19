Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting after marriage to Mahesh Babu, whether she has regrets: ‘The choices I made…’

Namrata Shirodkar was at the top of her acting career when she met Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The couple met on the sets of Vamsee (2000). It was Namrata’s debut in Telugu. She was a familiar face among the Hindi and Marathi audience at the time. Looking back now, Namrata seems to have no regret about quitting acting after her marriage with Mahesh.

“I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I’m happy with the choices I have made,” she said during an interview with a YouTube channel, Prema the Journalist.

Namrata revealed that she got it modelling as it was her mother’s wish, suggesting she was not very passionate about it in the first place. “I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married. If I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now…so I’m not complaining,” she added.

Namrata even called marrying Mahesh “the happiest moment” in her life. “My happiest moment was when Mahesh and I decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is great. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don’t think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it,” she said.

After almost five years of courtship, Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot in 2005. The couple has two children, Gautham and Sitara.