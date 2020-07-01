10 things Namrata Shirodkar revealed during AMA on Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram) Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Actor Namrata Shirodkar on Tuesday hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account. During the session, she opened up about her love story with Mahesh Babu, his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and much more.

Here’s what she revealed:

Lockdown experience

When a fan asked Namrata to share “good experiences” from lockdown, she replied, “Been working on setting up my backyard and it’s turned out just the way I wanted it. Lush green and full of birds.”

Mahesh Babu’s birthday plans

A fan was keen to know how Namrata is planning to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday this year. The star wife wrote, “It’s a lockdown birthday! So, no plans are the best plans.”

On Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Namrata said, “It’s everything you will really enjoy.”

Favourite Mahesh Babu film

Namrata, who starred in Mahesh Babu’s film Vamsi, feels his film Okkadu is a classic. “It’s my all time favourite, can watch it again and again,” she wrote in reply to a fan’s question.

When did Namrata know she loves Mahesh Babu?

A fan asked Namrata about the time she felt she was in love with Mahesh Babu. The actor replied, “It was the last day of a 52-day long outdoor schedule in New Zealand. That’s when it hit me.”

Did her parents agree for the marriage immediately?

When a fan asked if Namrata’s parents agreed for her marriage with Mahesh Babu, the actor revealed, “My parents fell in love with Mahesh the moment they saw him.”

On father-in-law and legendary actor Krishna

Talking about her father-in-law Krishna, Namrata Shirodkar said, “He’s the coolest father-in-law anyone can have. He is more my father to me.”

On her journey from being a Miss Universe participant to a homemaker

A fan asked Namrata Shirodkar about her journey from being a Miss Universe participant to a mother to Gautham and Sitara. “Life has given me many beautiful experiences. I am forever grateful for the way life has taken its course,” the actor replied.

Do you feel insecure about Mahesh Babu?

One of Namrata Shirodkar’s fans asked her if she ever felt insecure about Mahesh Babu. In response, the actor wrote, “We have enough faith and trust in each other. So, there is no room for insecurity.”

On her kids Sitara and Gautham

Talking about her daughter Sitara, Namrata said, “She’s a very loving and understanding child.” However, the former actor is not sure when she will be invited on Sitara’s YouTube channel.

