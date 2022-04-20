Namrata Shirodkar calls daughter Sitara ‘very sensible kid,’ says she and Mahesh Babu ‘guide her to do the right things’

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam made his on-screen debut with the Sukumar directorial 1: Nenokkadine. Now in 2022, the superstar’s daughter Sitara stunned Mahesh Babu’s fans with her amazing performance in Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘s ‘Penny’ song. The song from the Parasuram directorial marked Sitara’s official music debut with Mahesh Babu.

The song received a heap of praise from Mahesh Babu fans. The actor also showered Sitara with love and shared that his 9-year-old has made him proud. Namrata Shirodkar, meanwhile, expressed, “My little star… you absolutely rocked it!”

Now, the former actor has opened up about how the power couple is extremely careful about Sitara’s exposure to limelight and the attention she receives from Mahesh’s fans, media and paparazzi.

“I don’t think we have any fears with her. We encourage her to do what she likes and make her happy. Obviously with a certain set of rules and limitations also because she is just 9 and sometimes, the kids don’t know they need to be guided. I think that’s what I and Mahesh are for, to guide her to do the right things at the right time and place. We make sure, she is well within her limits, what to do and what not to do,” Namrata told Pinkvilla.

Namrata described Sitara as “a very sensible, warm, loving, and considerate” kid, who is focused and understand what she can or cannot do.

As far as parenting is concerned, Namrata tagged herself as a “strict mom,” and revealed that Mahesh Babu mostly plays the part of a “good cop.” “With Mahesh, there are no lines but with me, it’s a lined paged book. But I guess, between the two of us, we play good cop, bad cop and I’m pretty much the bad cop,” she concluded.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will head to the theaters on May 12.