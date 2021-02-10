scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar: In our little recipe of marriage, there’s a solid mix of love, trust and faith

After being in a relationship for four years, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot on February 10, 2005. They have two kids, son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | February 10, 2021 1:56:46 pm
Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu 16th wedding anniversayNamrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share this throwback photo.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today.

On the occasion, Namrata took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and husband Mahesh Babu. The caption read, “Easy peasy 16!! 😍😍😍 In our little recipe of marriage there’s a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together… forever. Happy Anniversary MB 💕 More and more love to you 🤗🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh.”

Mahesh Babu also shared a photo of himself and Namrata. He captioned the photo, “Happy 16th NSG.. 💕 To forever and beyond with you 🤗♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar.”

