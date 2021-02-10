Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar: In our little recipe of marriage, there’s a solid mix of love, trust and faith

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today.
On the occasion, Namrata took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and husband Mahesh Babu. The caption read, “Easy peasy 16!! 😍😍😍 In our little recipe of marriage there’s a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together… forever. Happy Anniversary MB 💕 More and more love to you 🤗🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh.”
Mahesh Babu also shared a photo of himself and Namrata. He captioned the photo, “Happy 16th NSG.. 💕 To forever and beyond with you 🤗♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar.”
See Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu’s posts here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
After being in a relationship for four years, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot on February 10, 2005. They have two kids, son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.