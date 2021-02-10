Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar: In our little recipe of marriage, there’s a solid mix of love, trust and faith

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share this throwback photo.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today.

On the occasion, Namrata took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and husband Mahesh Babu. The caption read, “Easy peasy 16!! 😍😍😍 In our little recipe of marriage there’s a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together… forever. Happy Anniversary MB 💕 More and more love to you 🤗🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh.”

Mahesh Babu also shared a photo of himself and Namrata. He captioned the photo, “Happy 16th NSG.. 💕 To forever and beyond with you 🤗♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar.”

See Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu’s posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

After being in a relationship for four years, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot on February 10, 2005. They have two kids, son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara.