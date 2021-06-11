Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback photo with kids Gautham and Sitara: They grow up so fast

Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu and they have two kids Gautham and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. (Photo: Gautham Ghattamaneni/Instagram)

Actor Namrata Shirodkar, who is also Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s wife, time and again shares family photos on her social media accounts. Celebrating ‘Flashback Friday’ she posted a picture of hers with her kids: son Gautham and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata captioned her post, “Hold on to the tiny moments.. they grow up so fast! ♥️ #FlashbackFriday @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Apart from this, Namrata also shared a selfie on her Instagram story along with the mantra she follows. “There is nothing I enjoy more than minding my own business!! Finding new way to grow… You think antisocial, I say at peace,” wrote the mother of two.

See Namrata Shirodkar’s latest posts:

Namrata Shirodkar posted this selfie of hers too. (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram) Namrata Shirodkar posted this selfie of hers too. (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

While Mahesh Babu’s fans have been missing him on the big screen, Namrata keeps them clued in by sharing photos of him spending quality time with his children.

See some recently shared photos of Mahesh Babu with his family:

After being in a relationship for four years, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot on February 10, 2005.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Femina Miss India who won the title in 1993. While her last film was Rok Sako To Rok Lo in 2004, she is known for her roles in Kachche Dhaage (1999), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999) and Pukar (2000), Astitva (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), and Bride and Prejudice (2004).

In other news, Namrata Shirodkar and her husband-actor Mahesh Babu recently hosted a 7-day Covid-19 vaccination drive in Burripalem village in Andhra Pradesh, the latter’s native village.