scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback photo with kids Gautham and Sitara: They grow up so fast

Namrata Shirodkar celebrated 'Flashback Friday' and shared photos of her children, Gautham and Sitara on Instagram.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
June 11, 2021 3:23:21 pm
Namrata Shirodkar, mahehs babu kids Gautham, daughter Sitara GhattamaneniNamrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu and they have two kids Gautham and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. (Photo: Gautham Ghattamaneni/Instagram)

Actor Namrata Shirodkar, who is also Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s wife, time and again shares family photos on her social media accounts. Celebrating ‘Flashback Friday’ she posted a picture of hers with her kids: son Gautham and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata captioned her post, “Hold on to the tiny moments.. they grow up so fast! ♥️ #FlashbackFriday @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Apart from this, Namrata also shared a selfie on her Instagram story along with the mantra she follows. “There is nothing I enjoy more than minding my own business!! Finding new way to grow… You think antisocial, I say at peace,” wrote the mother of two.

See Namrata Shirodkar’s latest posts: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar Namrata Shirodkar posted this selfie of hers too. (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

While Mahesh Babu’s fans have been missing him on the big screen, Namrata keeps them clued in by sharing photos of him spending quality time with his children.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

See some recently shared photos of Mahesh Babu with his family:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

After being in a relationship for four years, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot on February 10, 2005.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Femina Miss India who won the title in 1993. While her last film was Rok Sako To Rok Lo in 2004, she is known for her roles in Kachche Dhaage (1999), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999) and Pukar (2000), Astitva (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), and Bride and Prejudice (2004).

In other news, Namrata Shirodkar and her husband-actor Mahesh Babu recently hosted a 7-day Covid-19 vaccination drive in Burripalem village in Andhra Pradesh, the latter’s native village.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mumbai Rains photos Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon enjoy monsoon
Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon welcome Mumbai rains

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X