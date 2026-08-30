‘I was arrogant’: Namitha reflects on sudden fame and industry warnings

Actress Namitha has spoken about the arrogance that defined her early years in the industry and the experiences that changed her.

Actress Namitha, one of the most prominent faces in Tamil and Telugu cinema through the 2000s, has spoken openly about the arrogance she carried, the films she should not have done, and the industry colleagues who told her to change before it was too late.

“I was arrogant, and I had a rude nature,” Namitha said in an interview with Touring Talkies. She described carrying a sense of “thalai kannam,” a Tamil expression for the kind of conceit that comes with sudden fame. She said the attitude was particularly pronounced during her first two years in the industry, when early success and constant media attention gave her a sense of entitlement she now recognises was damaging.