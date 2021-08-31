Nagarjuna’s Thank You with Chaitanya will be an emotional treat, promises BVS Ravi

On Nagarjuna Akkineni’s birthday, his fans organised a chat on Twitter Spaces, which was joined by filmmakers BVS Ravi, Chandoo Mondeti, Kona Venkat and Anil Sunkara. The filmmakers discussed Nagarjuna’s qualities as an actor and how he has the skill to pull off any kind of role. In fact, Kona Venkat spoke about how Nagarjuna imbibes the qualities of his late father Akkineni Nageshwara Rao.

He mentioned Nagarjuna’s performance in Annamayya, where he moved the audience to tears with his performance, especially in the song “Antharyami”, which was sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam. As they spoke about Nagarjuna, fans were keen to know about his film Thank You with Naga Chaitanya.

Filmmaker BVS Ravi promised that Chaitanya and Nagarjuna’s film “will be an emotional treat.”

“In Thank You, Chay’s character goes through a journey. You will see him transforming from a young bubbly character with hopes and aspirations to being an achiever. He will be seen in three different looks. It will be an emotional treat for all Chay and Nag sir fans,” he replied. Apart from Nagarjuna and Chaitanya, Thank You also stars Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor in the lead roles. Directed by Vikram Kumar and written by BVS Ravi, Thank You is produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

What’s interesting to note is that Chay and Nagarjuna will share screen space in Bangarraju. On his birthday, Chaitanya shared Nagarjuna’s first look from the film and wrote, “so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love.” In response to Chay’s tweet, Nagarjuna wrote, “Thank you ra chai!!Really looking forward to working with you again. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Soon, actor Brahmaji joined the conversation and shared his memory of working with Chay and Nagarjuna. While he has collaborated with Nagarjuna in several films, Brahmaji has worked with Chay on Premam.

“Both father and son share same qualities,” Brahmaji shared, adding, “They just focus on themselves on the sets. Chay would complete his shot and sit. He is someone who doesn’t get involve in any sort of gossip. In fact, if you are gossiping, he would leave. He is very calm and focused. I think that is how he has been trained. He won’t get mixed up but also gives respect, won’t get involved in unnecessary talks or jokes. He won’t even encourage any such act. It is such a good quality. He is very disciplined. He knows how to be on reel and on real.”

Talking about Nagarjuna, Brahmaji said he made shooting in the morning bearable. He recalled shooting for Nagarjuna’s hit film Ninne Pelladatha. “Back in the days of Ninne Pelladatha, he would keep coolers not only for himself but for the whole crew. Those were the days when we didn’t have caravans. Each one of us, including Nagarjuna and Tabu, would live on the sets, sleep on floor. We would just be together like a family.”

On the concluding note, a fan expressed how he felt happy when Kona Venkat tagged Akhil Akkineni as the Hrithik Roshan of Tollywood in an interview. Talking about his comment, Kona Venkat said Telugu industry still has to wake up to the brilliance of Akhil.

“Unfortunately, such a script for him is still waiting to be written. The day it comes, the Telugu industry will understand his stamina. Hopefully, with Agent, people will know about him. He is a superstar material, which I can vouch for without any hesitation but all he needs is the right film, the right script,” Kona Venkat shared. He also hoped that Agent should change how the industry looks at him. By the end of the conversation, marking Nagarjuna’s birthday as a memorable one, BVS Ravi, Kona Venkat and Chandoo Mondeti promised a project with Nagarjuna very soon, which left the fans pleased.