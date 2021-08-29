Nagarjuna’s new film titled The Ghost, actor wields a bloodied sword in first-look poster

Actor Nagarjuna’s next film has been titled The Ghost, an action-entertainer directed by Praveen Sattaru. The first poster of the film was unveiled on the actor’s 62nd birthday, where he can be seen holding a blood-stained sword, dressed in a hoodie as people bow down to him. It seems to be set in London, going by the Big Ben in the background. The film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. “NAGARJUNA: NEW FILM TITLED ‘THE GHOST’… On Nagarjuna’s birthday today, here’s the FirstLook of his new #Telugu film #TheGhost… Costars #KajalAggarwal… Directed by Praveen Sattaru… Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. #GhostFirstLook.”

Excited fans instantly commented on the post, saying that they couldn’t wait for the film. Some called him ‘the father of all mass heroes’, while others sent hearts, and called him the King.

In fact, Kajal Aggarwal shared the announcement, with the caption, “HBD King Nagarjuna!” He responded, “Thank you dear @MsKajalAggarwal! Looking forward for to an action packed adventure with you.”

Kajal replied, “Absolutely! Can’t wait to kick ass with you, literally! Have a fab day, sir!”

The actor has been flooded with birthday wishes from fans, family, friends and colleagues, including daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, to name a few.

It’s going to be a busy year for Nagarjuna, as he also has Bangarraju with director Kalyan Krishna. He was last seen in Wild Dog, which released in theatres this year.