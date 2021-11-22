Nagarjuna unveils Naga Chaitanya’s look from Bangarraju

Actor Nagarjuna on Monday revealed the character look of his son Naga Chaitanya from the upcoming film Bangarraju. The movie, which is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, brings the father-son duo onscreen together after a gap of five years.

Their last screen outing was the 2016 film Premam. In the movie, Nagarjuna appeared in a cameo role as the father of Chaitanya’s character.

The character look from Bangarraju was released to mark the birthday of Naga Chaitanya, who turns 35 on November 23.

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. While Nagarjuna reprises the titular role from the prequel, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Bangarraju’s wife Satyabhama. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Nagarjuna.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story. He garnered significant appreciation for his performance in the film, which examines the prevalence of caste prejudice in modern society. Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie also featured Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.