Nagarjuna’s statement on Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya separation: ‘Very unfortunate’

Actor Nagarjuna has reacted to the news of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation. The actor shared a note expressing his sadness over the news. Calling the separation “unfortunate,” Nagarjuna mentioned that he and his family will always cherish moments spent with Samantha and that “she will always be dear to us.”

“With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength,” Nagarjuna’s note read.

Nagarjuna’s heartfelt post comes a couple of hours after Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” Chaitanya’s note read. Later, Samantha shared the same on her social media handles.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017.