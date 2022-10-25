scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Nagarjuna-starrer The Ghost gets OTT release date

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari and Ravi Varma among others.

The GhostNagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in The Ghost. (Photo: netflix_in/Instagram)

The Ghost, starring Nagarjuna, will start streaming on Netflix from November 2. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the Telugu action film was released in theatres on October 5. It also stars Sonal Chauhan.

Netflix India shared the film’s release date announcement on its official Instagram page on Tuesday.

“People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare, because THE GHOST is backing back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November,” the streamer said in the post.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, The Ghost is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 04:13:43 pm
Next Story

Gurgaon: Iraqi couple duped of $15,000 by men posing as cops

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

manish malhotra diwali party
From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement