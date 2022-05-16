Nagarjuna says artistes can succeed only when they keep regional feelings aside: ‘One country, one industry’

Amidst the south film industry vs north film industry debate, Nagarjuna recently spoke about how artistes should keep regional feelings aside to flourish in their field of work. Nagarjuna was talking during the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop. The actor, who hosts the reality show, condemned contestant Nataraj for sending out a message to the audience that they should be voting to save him instead of his co-contestant Bindu because she is from Chennai and will go back to her state as soon as the show is over. Nataraj added that he will continue to entertain the Telugu audience as he is a part of Tollywood.

Condemning Nataraj, Nagarjuna said all this talk about Chennai, Telugu, South and North is not required at this point in time. “90% film industry was in Chennai before the states split. Later, one after another came here,” he said, adding that the world of art is open to all. Calling Kala Rangam (field of art) “a worldwide phenomena,” Nagarjuna said artistes should keep their regional feelings aside in order to achieve success in their field of work, including the film industry.

“Regional feelings ki dooranga unte ne manam kala rangam lo paiki vastaam (We can only succeed if we keep regional feelings aside). It is being proven again and again,” he said while talking to the contestant. Nagarjuna also made Nataraj apologise to viewers and remarked, “One country, one industry. That’s all.”

Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop is the OTT version of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. The show, which streams on Disney Plus Hotstar, will witness its grand finale on May 22. At present, Bindu, Akhil Sarthak, Shiva, Ariyana Glory, Baba Bhasker, Anil Rathod and Mithraaw are in the race to lift the trophy. Nataraj was evicted from the show on Sunday.

On the work front, Nagarjuna is looking forward to the release of Thank You, which also stars his son Naga Chaitanya. He will also be making a comeback to Bollywood with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.