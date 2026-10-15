Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sreeleela and other celebs grace Navratri event in Kerala, watch

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Continuing its annual tradition, Kalyan Jewellers hosted a grand Navratri celebration at the Kalyanaraman family residence in Thrissur, Kerala. Several celebrities were spotted arriving at the venue on Thursday evening, dressed in colourful ethnic outfits. Nagarjuna, Malavika Mohanan, Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora were among those who posed for the paparazzi before joining the festivities.
In a video, Nagarjuna was seen posing with his son Akhil Akkineni. The father-son duo was dressed in traditional kurta sets. While Nagarjuna opted for an Ajrakh print kurta, Akhil kept it simple with a buttoned plain black kurta.
In another clip, filmmaker Priyadarshan was seen posing with his wife, actor Lissy. The Hera Pheri director wore a black kurta, while Lissy opted for a bright red suit paired with minimal gold jewellery. Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan also attended the Navratri celebration but arrived separately.
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Malavika Mohanan and Sreeleela, meanwhile, looked elegant in traditional sarees paired with gold jewellery. While Bobby Deol arrived alone, Prabhu Ganesan, dressed in a white shirt and veshti, posed with his wife Punitha Prabhu. Other celebrities spotted arriving for the Navratri festivities included Malaika Arora, Rahman and his wife Meherunnisa, and Jayaram with his son Kalidas Jayaram.
Kalyan Jewellers hosts a star-studded Navratri puja every year. Last year, celebrities including Tabu, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Genelia attended the event. In 2023, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya joined the celebrations. Actors Mammootty and Ranbir Kapoor have also attended the festivities in previous years.