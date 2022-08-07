Nagarjuna reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘A film that stirs you from within’

Telugu star Nagarjuna, who watched Aamir Khan‘s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha at a special screening, on Sunday shared his thoughts on the film on Twitter. The actor called the film, “A breath of fresh air.”

He tweeted, “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!! (sic)”

Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya plays Laal Singh’s friend and army officer Balaraju “Bala” Bodi in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s first film in three years, and he has pinned a lot hoped on it. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Aamir admitted that he will be heartbroken if the movie doesn’t work. “We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken),” he told Karan.

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Manav Vij. The film is getting released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on August 11.