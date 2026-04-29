‘Witness a new Akhil Akkineni’: Nagarjuna’s 11-word review of Lenin sets up June 26 release

There was no trailer, no press conference and no grand event. Just a post on X, 11 words of confidence from Akhil Akkineni’s father, Nagarjuna, who had just spent a night watching his son’s upcoming film Lenin for the first time.

Nagarjuna wrote on Wednesday: “Watched the first cut of our film Lenin last night. I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. mark the date!!! see you in the theatres.”

watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night.

I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026.

mark the date!!!

see you in the theatres🔥 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 29, 2026

The film and what it carries

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Bhagyashri Borse stars as the female lead, with music by Thaman S. Cinematography is by Naveen Kumar and editing by Navin Nooli.

The title glimpse, released on Akhil’s birthday last April, set the tone. It opened with imagery evoking the final battle of the Mahabharata, before Akhil’s character appeared with a clenched fist and a voiceover that said: “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” The title, Lenin, then appeared on screen.

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Sreeleela was originally cast as the female lead and a few scenes were shot with her before she exited the project due to scheduling commitments. Bhagyashri Borse was brought in as her replacement later in the film.

The postponement and the clash ahead

Lenin was originally scheduled for release on May 1, before the makers chose to step back to avoid a clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, which was arriving on April 30. In its announcement, Annapurna Studios said the decision came with “utmost respect and regard,” adding that they believed it was the right time to “celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment.” While it did seem like an act of goodwill, it crashed down when makers of Peddi announced they’d be postponing their film to June.

In an industry where release date shifts are common to avoid clashes, Nagarjuna’s “mark the date” statement reflects a clear intention to hold the June 26 slot regardless of what lands beside it.