Nagarjuna remembers ANR, reveals his look in Bangarraju is inspired by his father

Iconic Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao would have been 98 if he were alive today. His son actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to pay tribute to his father and noted that his look in his upcoming film Bangarraju has been inspired by ANR’s fashion sense.

“September 20 is a very important day for me. It is my hero, my inspiration and my father ANR’s birthday. Dad used to like panchakattu (traditional dhoti). Especially, he liked ponduru khaddar. And I am also wearing one. I am also wearing his navaratna chain, navaratna ring. And his favourite watch is now mine. I feel satisfied when I wear these things as I feel he’s with me. We are trying to bring beauty in his fashion style with Bangarraju,” Nagarjuna said in a video message he posted on his Twitter handle with the hashtag #ANRLivesOn.

In 2014, ANR died of stomach cancer at the age of 90. He was active in the film industry from the early 40s till 2013. His last film was Manam, which came out in 2014. Written and directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie saw him sharing screen space with his son Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya.

“Chaitanya and I can never forget the experience of working with him. It was during this time that we fully realized what a great actor he was. Manam was the last film in his life and not just me, it was such a great fortune for everyone who worked in this film. They all should be very proud of being part of Manam,” Nagarjuna had said during the film’s grand audio launch in 2014 while introducing the slogan ANR Lives On.